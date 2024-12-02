Mankind Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2609.95, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.66% in last one year as compared to a 16.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 38.53% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2609.95, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24184. The Sensex is at 79872.83, up 0.09%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has slipped around 4.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22240.2, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 51.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News