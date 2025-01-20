Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 3.11%, gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 585.45, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% gain in NIFTY and a 26.31% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 585.45, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23350.8. The Sensex is at 77182.56, up 0.74%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 3.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22061.7, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 585.1, up 2.72% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 46.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% gain in NIFTY and a 26.31% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 130.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

