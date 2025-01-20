Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Den Networks Ltd up for third straight session

Den Networks Ltd is quoting at Rs 41.64, up 3.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.06% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% slide in NIFTY and a 17.04% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Den Networks Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.64, up 3.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23350.8. The Sensex is at 77182.56, up 0.74%. Den Networks Ltd has slipped around 0.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Den Networks Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1702.45, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

