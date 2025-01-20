JSW Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 918.15, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.16% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% jump in NIFTY and a 14.74% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 918.15, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23350.8. The Sensex is at 77182.56, up 0.74%. JSW Steel Ltd has slipped around 2.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8521.7, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 919, up 0.95% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 16.16% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% jump in NIFTY and a 14.74% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 35.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

