Laxmi Dental Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Fairchem Organics Ltd, Ramco Systems Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd and Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 January 2025.

Laxmi Dental Ltd surged 11.82% to Rs 549 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fairchem Organics Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 1166.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3106 shares in the past one month.

Ramco Systems Ltd soared 9.59% to Rs 414.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4587 shares in the past one month.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd exploded 8.00% to Rs 309.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd added 7.92% to Rs 128.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33166 shares in the past one month.

