NCL Industries standalone net profit declines 86.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.13% to Rs 341.40 croreNet profit of NCL Industries declined 86.62% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.13% to Rs 341.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 432.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales341.40432.87 -21 OPM %5.8213.21 -PBDT19.3954.75 -65 PBT5.7041.72 -86 NP3.3625.11 -87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content