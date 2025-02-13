NCL Industries standalone net profit declines 86.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.13% to Rs 341.40 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 86.62% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.13% to Rs 341.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 432.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.341.40432.875.8213.2119.3954.755.7041.723.3625.11

