Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 106.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 106.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 69.59% to Rs 503.98 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 106.00% to Rs 50.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.59% to Rs 503.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 297.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales503.98297.18 70 OPM %13.2713.55 -PBDT72.4837.13 95 PBT64.1231.86 101 NP50.7824.65 106

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Budget 2024 vengeful act against states, people who boycotted BJP, says Stalin

Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt, says FBI

TikTok's survival at stake in all-out fight against potential US ban

Kamala Harris narrows gap with Donald Trump in polls from her first week

Premium

For your next holiday, dip into a luxury pool villa by the sea, hills

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story