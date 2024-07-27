Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 106.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.59% to Rs 503.98 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 106.00% to Rs 50.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.59% to Rs 503.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 297.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.503.98297.1813.2713.5572.4837.1364.1231.8650.7824.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp