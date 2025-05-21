Volumes jump at K P R Mill Ltd counter

K P R Mill Ltd saw volume of 114.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 139.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81780 shares

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 May 2025.

K P R Mill Ltd saw volume of 114.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 139.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81780 shares. The stock dropped 5.35% to Rs.1,164.35. Volumes stood at 46792 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 21594 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1907 shares. The stock increased 2.74% to Rs.3,332.15. Volumes stood at 1268 shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 30201 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5846 shares. The stock rose 3.69% to Rs.1,551.30. Volumes stood at 13537 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd saw volume of 68270 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14526 shares. The stock dropped 1.07% to Rs.1,281.70. Volumes stood at 6069 shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 33693 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7378 shares. The stock increased 6.72% to Rs.2,974.70. Volumes stood at 5430 shares in the last session.

