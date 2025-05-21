Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks rises after bagging supply orders worth Rs 1525 crore from TCS

Tejas Networks rises after bagging supply orders worth Rs 1525 crore from TCS

May 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Tejas Networks added 2.99% to Rs 745.30 after the company announced that it has bagged equipment supply orders from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) worth Rs 1525.53 crore.

In August 2023, Tejas had enteed into a master contract with TCS for undertaking supply, support and annual maintenance services of its RAN equipment for BSNL's pan-India 4G/5G network.

TCS has informed the company that it has received an add-on advance purchase order from BSNL for supply, deployment and maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites.

The value of supplies for radio access network (RAN) and other equipment to TCS from Tejas for this deployment is expected to be approximately Rs 1525.53 crore.

"The detailed purchase orders for the same would be issued by TCS to the company in due course, Tejas Networks said in a statement.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures wireline and wireless networking products, with a focus on technology, innovation, and R&D. TNL carrier-class products are used by telecom service providers, utilities, governments, and defense networks in 75+ countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 71.80 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 146.78 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total revenue from operations soared to Rs 1,906.94 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,326.88 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

May 21 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

