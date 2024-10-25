Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 157.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 205.00% to Rs 1.22 croreNet profit of Le Lavoir rose 157.89% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 205.00% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.220.40 205 OPM %62.3040.00 -PBDT0.760.32 138 PBT0.670.26 158 NP0.490.19 158
