Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 157.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Le Lavoir rose 157.89% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 205.00% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.220.4062.3040.000.760.320.670.260.490.19

