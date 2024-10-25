Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit declines 88.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.60% to Rs 136.82 crore

Net profit of Chandra Prabhu International declined 88.46% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.60% to Rs 136.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 164.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.136.82164.061.642.780.673.990.393.830.393.38

