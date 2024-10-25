Castrol India standalone net profit rises 6.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 1288.18 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 6.69% to Rs 207.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 194.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 1288.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1182.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1288.181182.9222.2122.70304.98286.38280.46263.51207.43194.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News