The offer received bids for 3.01 crore shares as against 11.49 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Leap India received bids for 3,01,37,058 shares as against 11,49,91,735 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (07 August 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.26 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday 07 August 2026 and it will close on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 151 and 159 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 94 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both offer for sale by existing shareholders and fresh issue of shares. The fresh issue comprises issue of equity share of Rs 1 face value, aggregating to Rs 480 crore. And the offer for sale comprises sale of equity shares by promoters and promoter group shareholders aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue the company intends to use Rs 360 crore towards re/pre-payment (in full or part) of certain borrowings availed by the company and balance towards general corporate purposes. Leap India (LIL), promoted by technocrat Sunu Mathew, is India's largest on-demand asset pooling provider catering to the supply chain management sector. The company's portfolio comprises a wide range of returnable assets, including pallets, containers and material handling equipment (MHE). It was the first company in India to introduce passive RFID-tagged containers and is currently integrating passive RFID tags into the assets acquired from CHEP, further enhancing asset tracking and operational efficiency.

Taron, its subsidiary, is recognized as the leading forklift pooling player and a leader in the lithium-ion segment of MHEs, having been the first to introduce these solutions in India. Its customer list includes reputed companies such as Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Marico, Toll (India) Logistics, Daikin Air-conditioning India etc. Ahead of the IPO, Leap India (LIL) on Thursday, 06 August 2026, raised Rs 743.62 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.67 crore shares at Rs 159 each to 32 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.34 crore and sales of Rs 729.53 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.