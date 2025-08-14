Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 17.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 53.38 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab declined 17.84% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 53.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.3850.1213.9417.206.407.234.465.403.273.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News