B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 9.10 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 59.72% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.109.7310.9921.992.814.722.694.561.453.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News