Cranex consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Cranex rose 20.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.79% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.988.917.808.420.400.350.310.270.240.20

