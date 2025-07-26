Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lemon Tree Hotels announced the opening of Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Kufri, Himachal Pradesh. This managed hotel is the 4th property of the group in Himachal Pradesh.

This beautiful and elegant hotel, with 49 rooms and suites will open in two phases. As part of Phase-I, 32 rooms and suites have opened today, along with a Keys Caf a multi-cuisine restaurant, a fitness center, an open deck Jacuzzi and other public areas. The remaining 17 rooms, along with a rejuvenating spa, will open shortly, as part of Phase-II. The hotel also features an expansive banquet space and an open deck adjacent to the banquet area, offering a perfect setting for events and outdoor gatherings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag wins work order of Rs 380 cr

Bank of Baroda Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 4,542 cr

IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 9312.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story