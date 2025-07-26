Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the opening of Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Kufri, Himachal Pradesh. This managed hotel is the 4th property of the group in Himachal Pradesh.

This beautiful and elegant hotel, with 49 rooms and suites will open in two phases. As part of Phase-I, 32 rooms and suites have opened today, along with a Keys Caf a multi-cuisine restaurant, a fitness center, an open deck Jacuzzi and other public areas. The remaining 17 rooms, along with a rejuvenating spa, will open shortly, as part of Phase-II. The hotel also features an expansive banquet space and an open deck adjacent to the banquet area, offering a perfect setting for events and outdoor gatherings.