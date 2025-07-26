Brigade Group launches premium residential project Brigade Avalon in Bengaluru

Brigade Group has announced the launch of its latest premium residential project Brigade Avalon, a strategic addition to the company's residential portfolio in Bengaluru. With a development area of approximately 6.4 lakh square feet and a projected revenue potential of over Rs 1000 crore, Brigade Avalon is located on Whitefield Main Road. The project is spread across 4.36 acres and is designed to redefine upscale urban living. Brigade Avalon comprises 206 thoughtfully crafted homes that blend architectural grandeur with everyday practicality.

