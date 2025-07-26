Captain Polyplast wins order from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

To supply solar pumps under PM-KUSUM scheme in Gujarat

Captain Polyplast has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company for its empanelment as a vendor under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme in Gujarat.

The empanelment authorizes the company to supply off-grid standalone solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, reinforcing its position in the renewable energy-driven agricultural solutions segment. Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme focuses on deploying standalone solar pumps to reduce the dependence of farmers on grid power and diesel.

