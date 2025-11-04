Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 9th property in Uttarakhand

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has launched its latest managed property, Lemon Tree Hotel, Mall of Dehradun, in Uttarakhand.The company said this launch marks another milestone in the brands expansion across northern India and further reinforces its presence in Uttarakhand, where it currently has eight operational and nine upcoming properties.
Located in the Doon Valley at the foothills of the Himalayas, The property features contemporary interiors, seamless service, and a hint of the brands signature lemon fragrance. It offers 98 vibrant rooms and suites, Citrus Caf a multicuisine restaurant, and banquet spaces including Tangerine 1 and Tangerine 2. The hotel shares its premises with the Mall of Dehradun, the largest mall in Uttarakhand, which houses high-end national and international brands.
Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, president, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, With the opening of Lemon Tree Hotel, Mall of Dehradun, Dehradun, we are pleased to extend our signature comfort and warmth to travellers visiting Dehradun where we already have two hotels. Its prime location will give the guests multiple recreation and shopping options.
Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.
The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter shed 0.33% to Rs 167.70 on the BSE.
