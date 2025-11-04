VRL Logistics gains after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY to Rs 49.9 cr

VRL Logistics rose 1.01% to Rs 284.45 after the company reported a 39.3% year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 49.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 35.82 crore in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations declined marginally by 0.3% to Rs 796.96 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 799.48 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 40.2% to Rs 69.12 crore from Rs 49.30 crore in Q2 FY25.
Total expenses fell 2.37% YoY to Rs 734.81 crore. Freight, handling, and servicing costs dropped 7.56% to Rs 480.41 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 8.31% to Rs 147.09 crore during the quarter.
VRL Logistics is engaged in logistics services dealing mainly in domestic transportation of goods. Other businesses include bus operations, transport of passengers by air, sale of power, and sale of certified emission reduction (CER) units generated from the operation of windmills.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app