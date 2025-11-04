VRL Logistics gains after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY to Rs 49.9 cr

VRL Logistics rose 1.01% to Rs 284.45 after the company reported a 39.3% year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 49.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 35.82 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined marginally by 0.3% to Rs 796.96 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 799.48 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 40.2% to Rs 69.12 crore from Rs 49.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses fell 2.37% YoY to Rs 734.81 crore. Freight, handling, and servicing costs dropped 7.56% to Rs 480.41 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 8.31% to Rs 147.09 crore during the quarter.