Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a new property in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The property will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Hotel, Itanagar will feature 70 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a banquet hall, a meeting room, a swimming pool, a gym, a spa, and other public areas. Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, is approximately 25 km from the property, while Naharlagun (Itanagar) Railway Station is around 12 km away. The hotel is also well-connected by road, offering easy access to both public and private transportation.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Hotels reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip rose 0.51% to end at Rs 138.55 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

