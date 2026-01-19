Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Khurpatal, Uttarakhand

Jan 19 2026
Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of its latest property - Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Khurpatal, Uttarakhand.

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. This signing will further strengthen the company's presence in Uttarakhand, while catering to both religious and leisure travellers for a fresh, vibrant, and value-driven experience.

The key features of the hotel will include:

120 well-appointed rooms A restaurant A banquet hall and a meeting room Recreational facilities including a swimming pool, spa and a fitness centre

