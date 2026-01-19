Board of CEAT approves investment of Rs 1,314 cr for capacity expansion at Chennai plant

At meeting held on 19 January 2026

The board of CEAT at its meeting held on 19 January 2026 has approved the proposal for capacity addition of about 35 lakh tyres per annum at the company's Chennai plant at Kannanthangal, Maduramangalam Post, Sriperumbudur TK, Kancheepuram.

The current capacity of the plant is about 95 lakh tyres per annum with existing capacity utilisation of 80%. The capital investment of Rs 1,314 crore is proposed to be funded by a mix of internal accruals and debt.

