Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of license agreements for two new "Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels" properties in Madhya Pradesh.

The hotels, located in Niman and Garoth, are strategically positioned along the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and are expected to open in the fiscal year 2026.

Both properties will feature 42 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet, a meeting room, and other public areas. Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, will manage the operations.

Madhya Pradesh is a state with diverse attractions, appealing to history, nature, and rural culture enthusiasts. The Nimar region, including Niman, is culturally rich with a strong folk literature tradition. Garoth, located near Gandhi Sagar Lake, borders Rajasthan and is part of the Ujjain Division.

Vilas Pawar, CEO - managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels commented, "We are thrilled to expand our presence in Madhya Pradesh, often referred to as the 'Heart of India'. The opening of these two new properties will enhance our strategic growth in the state, complementing our portfolio of four existing hotels and four upcoming properties."

Lemon Tree Hotels is a major Indian hotel chain operating across various market segments with seven brands. Launched in 2004, it now has over 200+ hotels, including operational and upcoming locations in India and internationally (Dubai, Bhutan, Nepal), covering major metro areas and tier I, II, and III cities.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore on 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

