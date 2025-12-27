Lenskart Solutions arm Stellio to incorporate UK subsidiary

Lenskart Solutions announced that its subsidiary, Stellio Ventures, S.L (Stellio) has approved the incorporation of a new subsidiary to operate in the retail eyewear segment.

The proposed entity will be named Stellio Ventures UK. The proposed entity is being incorporated with the objective of establishing and operating retail stores in the United Kingdom for the sale of eyewear products and related accessories under the Meller brand.

Stellio will subscribe GBP 100 in Stellio Ventures UK and Lenskart Solutions will indirectly hold 84.21% of the equity in the proposed step-down subsidiary through Stellio.

Lenskart Solutions is a technology-led eyewear company involved in designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing prescription glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories. The company's consolidated net profit rose 19.60% to Rs 102.22 crore on a 20.77% increase in revenue to Rs 2096.15 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.