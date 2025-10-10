LG Electronics India IPO ends with 54.02 times subscription

The offer received bids for 385.34 crore shares as against 7.13 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of LG Electronics India received bids for 3,85,34,64,056 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 54.02 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 166.51 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 22.45 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 3.55 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 October 2025 and it closed on 9 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,080 and 1,140 per share.

The issue comprised only an offer for sale of upto 10,18,15,859 equity shares of Rs 10 face value by LG Electronics Inc, the promoters of the company. The object of the issue is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

LG Electronics India (LEIL), a subsidiary of South Koreabased LG Electronics, is one of Indias leading consumer durables companies. It manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company operates through Home Appliances & Air Solutions and Home Entertainment divisions and holds top market positions across major product categories. With manufacturing units in Noida and Pune and a new plant coming up in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, LEIL has one of the largest in-house capacities in the industry. Backed by its parents global expertise, LEIL has a strong distribution network of over 35,000 touchpoints and 1,000+ service centers across India.