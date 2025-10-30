Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaibhav Global Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vaibhav Global Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Oct 30 2025
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, India Cements Ltd, PDS Ltd and Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 October 2025.

Vaibhav Global Ltd surged 10.66% to Rs 284.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19189 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd soared 7.81% to Rs 873.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd spiked 6.12% to Rs 415. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15271 shares in the past one month.

PDS Ltd spurt 5.85% to Rs 367.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12136 shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd exploded 5.83% to Rs 638.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oct 30 2025

