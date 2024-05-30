Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Liberty Shoes reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Liberty Shoes reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 169.64 crore

Net profit of Liberty Shoes reported to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 169.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.56% to Rs 11.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.67% to Rs 636.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 654.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales169.64166.07 2 636.86654.33 -3 OPM %14.938.19 -10.559.44 - PBDT22.2910.31 116 53.9649.84 8 PBT11.44-0.07 LP 20.2018.15 11 NP4.98-0.29 LP 11.1612.91 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 90.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

LIC Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 13,763 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6/ share

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit declines 32.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Olympia Industries standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story