Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for five straight sessions

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 193.45, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.99% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% gain in NIFTY and a 64.82% gain in the Nifty Auto. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24726.7. The Sensex is at 80745.92, down 0.07%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 1.69% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25500, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 213.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 193.12, up 2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 138.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

