Bank of Maharashtra up for fifth session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 63.23, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.74% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.72% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank. Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24726.7. The Sensex is at 80745.92, down 0.07%. Bank of Maharashtra has dropped around 5.02% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has dropped around 4.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7042.55, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 139.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

