Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 125988.15 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 17.46% to Rs 12930.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11008.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 125988.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 107302.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales125988.15107302.30 17 OPM %9.8211.12 -PBDT13188.0512751.82 3 PBT13188.0512751.82 3 NP12930.4411008.65 17

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

