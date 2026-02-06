Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shiva Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 4.78% to Rs 34.26 crore

Net Loss of Shiva Mills reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 34.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales34.2635.98 -5 OPM %1.84-0.31 -PBDT0.940.20 370 PBT-0.89-1.51 41 NP-0.71-1.47 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 675.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Tirupati Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

NCL Research and Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tacent Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story