Likhami Consulting hits the floor after MD & CEO Babu Lal Jain resigns

Likhami Consulting hit a lower circuit of 2% to Rs 396.90 after the company announced that Babu Lal Jain has resigned from his position as managing director and chief executive officer, effective at the close of business on 30 September 2025.

Jain resigned due to pre-occupation with other activities. The firm confirmed that there are no other material reasons for the resignation beyond those mentioned in Jains resignation letter.

The board is currently in the process of selecting a new managing director, and the company will duly inform the stock exchange once the appointment is finalized.

Likhami Consulting is primarily engaged in business of Consultancy, financial services and other allied services.