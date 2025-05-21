Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saianand Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Saianand Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Saianand Commercial reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.63% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.24% to Rs 2.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.84 -100 2.485.42 -54 OPM %022.62 -14.5215.13 - PBDT-0.550.19 PL 0.360.82 -56 PBT-0.550.19 PL 0.360.82 -56 NP-0.550.19 PL 0.360.76 -53

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

