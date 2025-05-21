Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India standalone net profit rises 14.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India standalone net profit rises 14.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.83% to Rs 932.57 crore

Net profit of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India rose 14.87% to Rs 56.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.83% to Rs 932.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 771.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 58.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 75.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.66% to Rs 2756.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1918.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales932.57771.81 21 2756.461918.70 44 OPM %9.8310.55 -4.78-0.07 - PBDT93.7982.45 14 151.78-7.81 LP PBT76.2966.83 14 82.25-72.16 LP NP56.0748.81 15 58.83-75.71 LP

