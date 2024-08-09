Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 7.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.61% to Rs 125.03 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 7.83% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 125.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.125.0390.2019.3823.2225.0421.6023.0420.1617.0715.83

