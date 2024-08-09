Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.40% to Rs 580.43 crore

Net Loss of Sundaram Clayton reported to Rs 55.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 580.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 521.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales580.43521.05 11 OPM %1.685.41 -PBDT-11.827.49 PL PBT-49.93-29.62 -69 NP-55.85-35.52 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Are these 10 penny stocks worth your money? What charts say

India's equity MF inflows ease off record high levels in July, shows data

Kolte-Patil Developers hits 52-week low on weak Q1 show; stock slips 4%

LIVE : A victory of truth; we hope that Kejriwal, Jain will also get justice, say AAP leaders

Godrej Prop stock soars 3% on land parcel win; Rs 5k cr revenue potential

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story