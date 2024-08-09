Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.40% to Rs 580.43 crore

Net Loss of Sundaram Clayton reported to Rs 55.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 580.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 521.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.580.43521.051.685.41-11.827.49-49.93-29.62-55.85-35.52

