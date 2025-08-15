Lime Chemicals standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.14% to Rs 1.85 crore

Net profit of Lime Chemicals declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.14% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.853.04-9.194.280.050.170.030.150.030.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News