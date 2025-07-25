Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hexaware Technologies Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd, Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd and Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 July 2025.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd, Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd and Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 July 2025.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd tumbled 9.96% to Rs 41.31 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 153.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd crashed 9.71% to Rs 746.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17250 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd lost 7.56% to Rs 1039.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11893 shares in the past one month.

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd plummeted 7.19% to Rs 125.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85649 shares in the past one month.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd pared 6.84% to Rs 789.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Symphony update on divestment of stake in Climate Technologies, Australia

Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 44.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story