Lloyds Engineering gains after awarding two contracts to Polish firm

Lloyds Engineering Works jumped 3.08% to Rs 56.89 after the company said it awarded two contracts to Kliver Polska Sp. z.o.o., Poland, on 20 November 2025.

The first agreement is for the development of towed reels. Under this contract, Kliver Polska will design, prototype and deliver a towed reel to Lloyds Engineering Works for a multifunctional underwater platform. The agreement is valued at $1,63,900.

The second agreement covers the development of an operational test tilt stand. Kliver Polska will design, prototype and deliver the test stand to Lloyds Engineering Works. This contract is valued at 3,10,000 euros.

The company said it holds no shareholding in Kliver Polska.