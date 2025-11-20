Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering gains after awarding two contracts to Polish firm

Lloyds Engineering gains after awarding two contracts to Polish firm

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Lloyds Engineering Works jumped 3.08% to Rs 56.89 after the company said it awarded two contracts to Kliver Polska Sp. z.o.o., Poland, on 20 November 2025.

The first agreement is for the development of towed reels. Under this contract, Kliver Polska will design, prototype and deliver a towed reel to Lloyds Engineering Works for a multifunctional underwater platform. The agreement is valued at $1,63,900.

The second agreement covers the development of an operational test tilt stand. Kliver Polska will design, prototype and deliver the test stand to Lloyds Engineering Works. This contract is valued at 3,10,000 euros.

The company said it holds no shareholding in Kliver Polska.

Lloyds Engineering Works is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, supply, erection and commissioning of mechanical, hydraulic, structural and process plant equipment. Its portfolio includes metallurgical and chemical plant machinery, marine loading and unloading arms, truck and wagon loading systems, columns, pressure vessels, dryers, boilers and equipment for power and steel plants. The company also undertakes capital equipment contracts and executes turnkey and EPC projects.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 18.75% to Rs 33.19 crore while net sales rose 14.99% to Rs 243.95 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

