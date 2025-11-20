Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries Company

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries Company

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) on 19 November 2025 in Hyderabad.

The MoU aims to explore business opportunities of mutual interest towards development of Renewable Energy Projects including Solar, Wind and Hybrid Projects with or without storage, Green Hydrogen/derivatives, green mobility etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

H.G. Infra Engg secures Rs 274-cr order from DLF Cyber City Developers

South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lloyds Engineering Works signs two contract agreements with Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o., Poland

Board of Globus Spirits approves proposal to enhance FPI investment limit to 20%

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story