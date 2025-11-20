NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries Company

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) on 19 November 2025 in Hyderabad.

The MoU aims to explore business opportunities of mutual interest towards development of Renewable Energy Projects including Solar, Wind and Hybrid Projects with or without storage, Green Hydrogen/derivatives, green mobility etc.

