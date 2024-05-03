Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 229.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 229.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 8.08% to Rs 187.90 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 229.13% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 187.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.84% to Rs 79.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.69% to Rs 624.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales187.90173.85 8 624.24312.61 100 OPM %14.257.41 -16.1816.71 - PBDT28.4512.89 121 104.2754.10 93 PBT26.9212.12 122 100.2251.72 94 NP21.136.42 229 79.8436.82 117

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

