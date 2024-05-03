Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGI Greenpac standalone net profit declines 40.64% in the March 2024 quarter

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit declines 40.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 624.87 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac declined 40.64% to Rs 64.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 624.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 680.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.94% to Rs 251.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 261.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.11% to Rs 2420.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2281.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales624.87680.32 -8 2420.882281.48 6 OPM %23.7226.00 -23.3020.23 - PBDT130.99170.54 -23 501.26430.45 16 PBT89.24132.87 -33 339.93304.19 12 NP64.58108.79 -41 251.33261.63 -4

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

