Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Enterprises announces pathbreaking development for Geomysore Services India

Lloyds Enterprises announces pathbreaking development for Geomysore Services India

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Geomysore Services India commences pre-commercial production trials at Jonnagiri process plant

Lloyds Enterprises announced that its investee company, Geomysore Services India has commenced pre-commercial production trials (PCOD) at the Jonnagiri process plant, marking a major milestone in the evolution of India's gold mining sector.

GMSI has been developed over last 12 years under the management of B Prabhakaran to become one of the first operating mine in India to reach production stage in Independent India. The mine is located in Andhra Pradesh with all key regulatory approvals, including Environmental Clearance valid until 2043.

Lloyds Enterprises, which holds a 31.58% economic stake in GMSI through its 50% investment in Prakar Estate and Promoters LLP, views this as a highly Pathbreaking development. With over Rs 405 crore invested to date totally in the project, the project has transitioned from development to Pre-commercial trial production stage with ore production underway and processing plant trials initiated. Commercial production is targeted to begin in November 2025.

The project is expected to produce up to 900 kilograms of refined gold annually, by end of FY2028, supported by a strong resource base for mine life of 15 years.

As a shareholder, through Prakar Estate and Promoters LLP, Lloyds Enterprises views this milestone as a testimony to the quality of the asset and the commitment of the operating team on the ground. The commencement of production not only enhances the long-term value proposition of this investment but also reflects Lloyds Enterprises's focus on participating in India's critical mineral and resource value chains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares climb for 2nd day

Currency in circulation up 0.1% on weekly basis

Kolte-Patil Developers acquires 7.5-acre land in Pune, with GDV of Rs 1,400-cr

Volumes jump at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

Dollar index pulls back from around two and half month high

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story