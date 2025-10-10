Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kolte-Patil Developers acquires 7.5-acre land in Pune, with GDV of Rs 1,400-cr

Kolte-Patil Developers acquires 7.5-acre land in Pune, with GDV of Rs 1,400-cr

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Kolte-Patil Developers announced that the company has acquired a land parcel of around 7.5 acres in Bhugaon, Pune, with an estimated saleable area of approximately 1.9 million square feet and a gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 1,400 crore.

Bhugaon, Pune, is emerging as a desirable residential destination, offering a blend of natural surroundings and excellent urban connectivity. This land parcel is surrounded by premium localities such as Bavdhan and Kothrud, adjacent to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and close to the Shivaji Nagar Railway Station. Furthermore, major employment hubs are in the vicinity, making it an attractive choice for homebuyers. The project is conveniently located near social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, shopping malls, and entertainment hubs, adding to the attractiveness of the micro-market.

Rajesh Patil, managing director, Kolte-Patil Developers said, Foraying into a new high-potential micro-market through outright acquisition of this strategically located land in Bhugaon strengthens our presence in Pune. With growing demand accelerated by improving infrastructure and rising end-user interest, our presence in Bhugaon aligns with our strategy of delivering well-planned, value-driven developments. Backed by our deep understanding of evolving lifestyles and a legacy of over three decades, this addition reinforces our commitment to creating thoughtful communities that enable better quality of life.

The Kolte-Patil Developers group is one of the largest residential real estate developers in Pune. The company has a healthy project portfolio of affordable, mid-income, and luxury residential segments through its brands, Kolte-Patil and 24K, respectively, and is expanding its presence in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company has developed and constructed over 68 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes, and IT parks, covering a saleable area of over 30 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 16.99 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs net profit of Rs 6.23 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 75.8% YoY to Rs 82.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The scrip rose 0.31% to Rs 430.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

