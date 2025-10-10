Currency in circulation up 0.1% on weekly basis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 38 lakh crore as on October 3, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money eased 0.3% on the week to Rs 48.55 lakh crore. Currency in circulation surged 8.8% on a year ago basis compared to 6.1% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation rose 2% so far while the reserve money has added 0.6%.

