Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares climb for 2nd day

The domestic equity indices traded with major gains in mid-morning trade. Investors will monitor the quarterly earnings, IPOs activity and global cues. The Nifty traded near 25,300 level.

Realty stocks jumped for the second consecutive trading sesson.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 365.29 points or 0.44% to 82,536.29. The Nifty 50 index added 111.10 points or 0.44% to 25,292.60

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.52%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,478 shares rose and 1,398 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer of Rubicon Research received bids for 1,23,38,340 shares as against 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (10 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.75 times. The initial public offer of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company received bids for 1,12,80,528 shares as against 3,48,98,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Friday (10 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.32 times. The initial public offer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company received bids for 63,02,100 shares as against 16,67,15,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Friday (10 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.04 times.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.70% to 896.90. The index jumped 2.46% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Brigade Enterprises (up 3.04%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.78%), Lodha Developers (up 1.67%), Godrej Properties (up 1.63%), SignatureGlobal India (up 1.62%), DLF (up 1.54%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.14%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.04%) and Sobha (up 0.96%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) surged 4.04% after the company secured two orders worth Rs 102.78 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam (AVVNL) under the RDSS scheme. Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.88%. The company has announced the launch of its latest property, Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Jaipur.

Global Markets: Asian stocks limped towards the end of the week on a shaky footing on Friday as declines on Wall Street lingered into early trading. Meanwhile, shares of South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics hit record highs Friday, after a near-weeklong holiday, boosted by a series of artificial intelligence deals. The two companies are set to benefit from an OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices deal that could see Sam Altmans company take a 10% stake in AMD. Shares of AMD rallied on the news and are up more than 40% so far this week. On Wall Street, major U.S. indices retreated as investors digested the ongoing government shutdown and took profits after recent record highs.