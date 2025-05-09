Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.63% to Rs 489.32 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises declined 55.03% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.63% to Rs 489.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 333.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.44% to Rs 57.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.28% to Rs 1488.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 958.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

489.32333.701488.29958.445.074.567.939.3045.1161.94173.83218.1341.8659.11163.15212.759.4320.9757.09117.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News