Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.63% to Rs 489.32 croreNet profit of Lloyds Enterprises declined 55.03% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.63% to Rs 489.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 333.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.44% to Rs 57.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.28% to Rs 1488.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 958.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
