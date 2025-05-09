Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.19% to Rs 103.94 crore

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.19% to Rs 103.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 26.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 48.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.99% to Rs 443.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

103.9468.75443.18363.28-2.00-22.785.80-9.25-1.11-19.5923.89-34.26-3.71-22.3113.03-46.022.04-24.6526.72-48.62

